PRINCETON (0-2)
Evbuomwan 7-10 1-4 15, Kellman 9-13 2-5 20, Pierce 1-3 0-0 3, Allocco 7-12 1-1 19, Langborg 4-7 0-1 9, Peters 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 2-5 2-4 6, Kiszka 0-2 0-0 0, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, O'Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-56 7-17 73.
NAVY (2-0)
Allison 2-5 0-0 4, Nelson 7-14 0-0 17, Inge 2-2 1-2 7, Summers 0-1 0-0 0, Yoder 7-11 4-7 20, Dorsey 3-4 0-3 8, Deaver 4-9 2-3 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Benigni 1-1 4-4 6, Roach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 13-21 74.
Halftime_Navy 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 6-19 (Allocco 4-7, Langborg 1-3, Pierce 1-3, Kiszka 0-1, Lee 0-1, Scott 0-1, Peters 0-3), Navy 9-16 (Nelson 3-5, Inge 2-2, Dorsey 2-3, Yoder 2-5, Summers 0-1). Fouled Out_Deaver. Rebounds_Princeton 32 (Evbuomwan, Allocco 9), Navy 22 (Allison 6). Assists_Princeton 11 (Evbuomwan 5), Navy 15 (Deaver 4). Total Fouls_Princeton 18, Navy 19. A_2,889 (5,710).
