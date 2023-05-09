(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
2 points for first team; 1 for second team
First Team
1st2ndPts
F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem963195
G Jrue Holiday, Mil944192
C Brook Lopez, Mil8511181
F Evan Mobley, Cle4934132
G Alex Caruso, Chi5025125
Second Team
G Derrick White, Bos245199
F Draymond Green, GS214789
F O.G. Anunoby, Tor145381
G Dillon Brooks, Mem44654
C Bam Adebayo, Mia132753
Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)

Guards: Marcus Smart, Boston (12) 35; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn (6) 33; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (3) 23; Herbert Jones, New Orleans 15, Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City, (1) 9; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 4; Matisse Thybulle, Portland, (1) 4; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota, (1) 4; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City, (1) 3, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta, 3; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana, (1) 2; Paul George, L.A. Clippers, (1) 2; Chris Paul, Phoenix, 1; De'Anthony Melton, Philadelphia, 1; Delon Wright, Washington, 1; Patrick Beverley, Chicago, 1.

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, (16) 60; Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota, (3) 40; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 9; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 1; Kevin Durant, Phoenix, 1; Aaron Gordon, Denver, 1; P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia, 1.

Centers: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn, 25; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 15; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 3, Walker Kessler, Utah, 1.

