|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|(First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point)
|First Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Paolo Banchero, Orl
|100
|-
|200
|Jalen Wilkins, OKC
|99
|1
|199
|Walker Kessler, Utah
|95
|5
|195
|Keegan Murray, Sac
|88
|9
|185
|Bennedict Mathurin, Ind
|71
|28
|170
|Second Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Jaden Ivey, Det
|43
|56
|152
|Jalen Duren, Det
|0
|85
|85
|Jabari Smith Jr., Hou
|1
|70
|72
|Jeremy Sochan, San
|0
|66
|66
|Tari Eason, Hou
|2
|43
|47
Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Andrew Nembhard, Indiana, 46; Shaedon Sharpe, Portland, 36; AJ Griffin, Atlanta, 26; Christian Braun, Denver, 12; Jaylin Williams (1), Oklahoma City, 7; Jaden Hardy, Dallas, 4; Malaki Branham, San Antonio, 3; Dyson Daniels, New Orleans, 2; Mark Williams, Charlotte, 2; MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee, 1.
