2022 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2021 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2020 — Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State
2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2017 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans
2016 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2015 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2014 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
2013 — Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers
2012 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City
2011 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2010 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2009 — Shaquille ONeal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix/L.A. Lakers
2008 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2007 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2006 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2005 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
2004 — Shaquille ONeal, L.A. Lakers
2003 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota
2002 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
2000 — Shaquille ONeal/Tim Duncan, L.A. Lakers/San Antonio
1999 — No All-Star Game played
1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1997 — Glen Rice, Charlotte
1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1995 — Mitch Richmond, Sacramento
1994 — Scottie Pippen, Chicago
1993 — John Stockton/Karl Malone, Utah
1992 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1991 — Charles Barkley, Philadelphia
1990 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1989 — Karl Malone, Utah
1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1987 — Tom Chambers, Seattle
1986 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit
1985 — Ralph Sampson, Houston
1984 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit
1983 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia
1982 — Larry Bird, Boston
1981 — Tiny Archibald, Boston
1980 — George Gervin, San Antonio
1979 — David Thompson, Denver
1978 — Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves
1977 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia
1976 — Dave Bing, Washington
1975 — Walt Frazier, New York
1974 — Bob Lanier, Detroit
1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston
1972 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers
1971 — Lenny Wilkens, Seattle
1970 — Willis Reed, New York
1969 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1968 — Hal Greer, Philadelphia
1967 — Rick Barry, Golden State
1966 — Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals
1965 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1963 — Bill Russell, Boston
1962 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1958 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston
1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1955 — Bill Sharman, Boston
1954 — Bob Cousy, Boston
1953 — George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers
1952 — Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
1951 — Ed Macauley, Boston