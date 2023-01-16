Through Jan. 15, 2023
(x-active)
PlayerGFGFTPPGPTS
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar1,56015,8376,71224.638,387
2. x-LeBron James1,39913,9207,98227.238,024
3. Karl Malone1,47613,5289,78725.036,928
4. Kobe Bryant1,34611,7198,37825.033,643
5. Michael Jordan1,07212,1927,32730.132,292
6. Dirk Nowitzki1,52211,1697,24020.729,491
7. Wilt Chamberlain1,04512,6816,05730.131,419
8. Shaquille O'Neal1,20711,3305,93523.728,596
9. Carmelo Anthony1,26010,1196,32022.528,289
10. Moses Malone1,3299,4358,53120.627,409
11. Elvin Hayes1,30310,9765,35621.027,313
12. Hakeem Olajuwon1,23810,7495,42321.826,946
13. Oscar Robertson1,0409,5087,69425.726,710
14. x-Kevin Durant9789,1266,59127.326,684
15. Dominique Wilkins1,0749,9636,03124.826,668
16. Tim Duncan1,39210,2855,89619.026,496
17. Paul Pierce1,3438,6686,91820.026,397
18. John Havlicek1,27010,5135,36920.826,395
19. Kevin Garnett1,46210,5054,88717.826,071
20. Vince Carter1,5419,2934,85216.725,728
21. Alex English1,19310,6594,27721.525,613
22. Reggie Miller1,3898,2416,23718.225,279
23. Jerry West9329,0167,16027.025,192

SOURCE: NBA

