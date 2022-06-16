FranchiseNo.Record
Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers3217-15
Boston Celtics2317-6
Phil-G.S. Warriors137-6
Syr.-Phil. 76ers93-6
New York Knicks82-6
Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons73-4
Chicago Bulls66-0
Miami Heat63-3
San Antonio Spurs65-1
Cleveland Cavaliers51-4
S.D.-Houston Rockets42-2
Balt.-Wash. Bullets41-3
St. Louis-Atl. Hawks41-3
Milwaukee Bucks32-1
Portland Trail Blazers31-2
Seattle SuperSonics31-2
Phoenix Suns30-3
Dallas Mavericks21-1
New Jersey Nets20-2
Orlando Magic20-2
Utah Jazz20-2
Baltimore Bullets-x11-0
Roch.-Cin. Royals-y11-0
Toronto Raptors11-0
Chicago Stags10-1
Indiana Pacers10-1
Oklahoma City Thunder-z10-1
Washington Capitols10-1

x-franchise disbanded after the 1947-48 season

y-franchise now known as the Sacramento Kings

z-franchise was the Seattle SuperSonics

