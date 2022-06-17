|Franchise
|No.
|Record
|Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers
|32
|17-15
|Boston Celtics
|22
|17-5
|Phil-G.S. Warriors
|12
|7-5
|Syr.-Phil. 76ers
|9
|3-6
|New York Knicks
|8
|2-6
|Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons
|7
|3-4
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|6-0
|Miami Heat
|6
|3-3
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|5-1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|5
|1-4
|S.D.-Houston Rockets
|4
|2-2
|Balt.-Wash. Bullets
|4
|1-3
|St. Louis Hawks
|4
|1-3
|Seattle-OKC Thunder
|4
|1-3
|Baltimore-Was. Wizards
|4
|1-3
|Milwaukee Bucks
|3
|2-1
|Phoenix Suns
|3
|0-3
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|1-2
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|1-1
|New Jersey Nets
|2
|0-2
|Orlando Magic
|2
|0-2
|Utah Jazz
|2
|0-2
|Rochester Royals
|1
|1-0
|Toronto Raptors
|1
|1-0
|Chicago Stags
|1
|0-1
|Indiana Pacers
|1
|0-1
|Washington Capitols
|1
|0-1
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.