|Most regular season wins
|x-active
|1. x-Gregg Popovich
|1,336
|2. Don Nelson
|1,335
|3. Lenny Wilkens
|1,132
|4. Jerry Sloan
|1,221
|5. Pat Riley
|1,210
|6. George Karl
|1,175
|7. Phil Jackson
|1,155
|8. Larry Brown
|1,098
|9. Rick Adelman
|1,042
|10. x-Doc Rivers
|1,032
agate AP
NBA Coaching most wins
- By The Associated Press
-
-
