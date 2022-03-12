Most regular season wins
x-active
1. x-Gregg Popovich1,336
2. Don Nelson1,335
3. Lenny Wilkens1,132
4. Jerry Sloan1,221
5. Pat Riley1,210
6. George Karl1,175
7. Phil Jackson1,155
8. Larry Brown1,098
9. Rick Adelman1,042
10. x-Doc Rivers1,032

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you