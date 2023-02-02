All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston3715.712
Milwaukee3417.667
Philadelphia3317.6603
Brooklyn3120.608
Cleveland3122.585
Miami2923.5588
New York2725.51910
Atlanta2626.50011
Washington2426.48012
Indiana2428.46213
Chicago2327.46013
Toronto2330.43414½
Orlando2032.38517
Charlotte1537.28822
Detroit1339.25024

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver3516.686
Memphis3219.6273
Sacramento2921.580
L.A. Clippers2925.537
Dallas2725.519
Minnesota2826.519
Golden State2625.5109
Phoenix2726.5099
Utah2726.5099
New Orleans2626.500
Portland2526.49010
Oklahoma City2427.47111
L.A. Lakers2428.46211½
San Antonio1438.26921½
Houston1338.25522

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94

Portland 122, Memphis 112

Boston 139, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106

Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT

Utah 131, Toronto 128

Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you