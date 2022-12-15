All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston227.759
Milwaukee207.7411
Cleveland1811.6214
Brooklyn1712.5865
Philadelphia1512.5566
New York1513.536
Indiana1514.5177
Miami1415.4838
Atlanta1415.4838
Toronto1315.464
Chicago1116.40710
Washington1118.37911
Orlando920.31013
Detroit822.26714½
Charlotte721.25014½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New Orleans189.667
Memphis189.667
Denver1710.6301
Portland1612.571
Phoenix1612.571
L.A. Clippers1713.567
Sacramento1512.5563
Utah1614.533
Dallas1414.500
Golden State1415.4835
Minnesota1315.464
L.A. Lakers1116.4077
Oklahoma City1117.393
Houston918.3339
San Antonio919.321

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

New York 128, Chicago 120, OT

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

Denver 141, Washington 128

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

