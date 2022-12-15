All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Milwaukee
|20
|7
|.741
|1
|Cleveland
|18
|11
|.621
|4
|Brooklyn
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Indiana
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Miami
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Chicago
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Orlando
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Detroit
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Charlotte
|7
|21
|.250
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Denver
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Portland
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Sacramento
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Utah
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Golden State
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Oklahoma City
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Houston
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|San Antonio
|9
|19
|.321
|9½
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111
Houston 111, Phoenix 97
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT
Sacramento 124, Toronto 123
New York 128, Chicago 120, OT
Portland 128, San Antonio 112
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
Cleveland 105, Dallas 90
Denver 141, Washington 128
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Thursday's Games
Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
