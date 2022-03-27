All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4627.630
y-Miami4728.627
Boston4628.622½
Milwaukee4628.622½
Chicago4331.581
Toronto4232.568
Cleveland4133.554
Brooklyn3935.527
Charlotte3836.514
Atlanta3737.500
New York3242.43214½
Washington3142.42515
Indiana2550.33322
Detroit2054.27026½
Orlando2055.26727

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6014.811
x-Memphis5223.693
Golden State4826.64912
Utah4529.60815
Dallas4529.60815
Denver4431.58716½
Minnesota4332.57317½
L.A. Clippers3639.48024½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½
New Orleans3143.41929
San Antonio3044.40530
Portland2747.36533
Sacramento2748.36033½
Oklahoma City2153.28439
Houston2055.26740½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT

Brooklyn 110, Miami 95

Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102

Toronto 131, Indiana 91

Chicago 98, Cleveland 94

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 115, Portland 98

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

