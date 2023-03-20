All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5120.718
x-Boston4923.681
Philadelphia4823.6763
Cleveland4528.6167
New York4231.57510
Brooklyn3932.54912
Miami3934.53413
Atlanta3536.49316
Toronto3537.48616½
Chicago3437.47917
Washington3239.45119
Indiana3240.44419½
Orlando2943.40322½
Charlotte2350.31529
Detroit1656.22235½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Denver4824.667
Memphis4427.620
Sacramento4328.606
Phoenix3833.535
L.A. Clippers3834.52810
Golden State3736.50711½
Dallas3636.50012
Minnesota3637.49312½
Oklahoma City3536.49312½
Utah3536.49312½
L.A. Lakers3537.48613
New Orleans3437.47913½
Portland3140.43716½
San Antonio1952.26828½
Houston1854.25030

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Charlotte 115, Indiana 109

Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT

Minnesota 140, New York 134

Golden State 121, Houston 108

Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

