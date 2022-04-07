All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Miami5228.650
x-Boston5030.6252
y-Milwaukee4930.620
x-Philadelphia4930.620
x-Toronto4633.582
x-Chicago4535.5637
Cleveland4337.5389
Brooklyn4238.52510
Atlanta4238.52510
Charlotte4039.50611½
Washington3545.43817
New York3545.43817
Indiana2555.31327
Detroit2357.28829
Orlando2159.26331

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6317.788
y-Memphis5524.696
x-Golden State5029.63312½
x-Dallas5030.62513
x-Utah4832.60015
Denver4733.58816
Minnesota4535.56318
L.A. Clippers4040.50023
New Orleans3544.44327½
San Antonio3445.43028½
L.A. Lakers3148.39231½
Sacramento2951.36334
Portland2752.34235½
Oklahoma City2456.30039
Houston2060.25043

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 110, New York 98

Boston 117, Chicago 94

Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109

Atlanta 118, Washington 103

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you