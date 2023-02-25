All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston4417.721
Milwaukee4217.7121
Philadelphia3920.6614
Cleveland3825.6037
Brooklyn3425.5769
New York3527.565
Miami3229.52512
Atlanta3030.50013½
Toronto3031.49214
Washington2831.47515
Chicago2733.45016½
Indiana2735.43517½
Orlando2536.41019
Charlotte1943.30625½
Detroit1546.24629

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver4219.689
Memphis3623.6105
Sacramento3425.5767
Phoenix3328.5419
L.A. Clippers3329.532
Dallas3229.52510
Golden State3030.50011½
Minnesota3131.50011½
Utah3131.50011½
New Orleans3031.49212
Oklahoma City2831.47513
Portland2831.47513
L.A. Lakers2832.46713½
San Antonio1447.23028
Houston1346.22028

Friday's Games

New York 115, Washington 109

Milwaukee 128, Miami 99

Atlanta 136, Cleveland 119

Chicago 131, Brooklyn 87

Charlotte 121, Minnesota 113

Golden State 116, Houston 101

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 115

Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Toronto 95, Detroit 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 108

Charlotte 108, Miami 103

New York 128, New Orleans 106

Memphis 112, Denver 94

Boston 110, Philadelphia 107

Utah 118, San Antonio 102

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

