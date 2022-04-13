All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Miami5329.646
y-Boston5131.6222
y-Milwaukee5131.6222
x-Philadelphia5131.6222
x-Toronto4834.5855
x-Chicago4636.5617
x-Brooklyn4438.5379
Cleveland4438.5379
Atlanta4339.52410
Charlotte4339.52410
New York3745.45116
Washington3547.42718
Indiana2557.30528
Detroit2359.28030
Orlando2260.26831

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6418.780
y-Memphis5626.6838
x-Golden State5329.64611
x-Dallas5230.63412
y-Utah4933.59815
x-Denver4834.58516
Minnesota4636.56118
L.A. Clippers4240.51222
New Orleans3646.43928
San Antonio3448.41530
L.A. Lakers3349.40231
Sacramento3052.36634
Portland2755.32937
Oklahoma City2458.29340
Houston2062.24444

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

