All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Miami4727.635
Milwaukee4627.630½
Philadelphia4627.630½
Boston4628.6221
Chicago4231.575
Cleveland4132.562
Toronto4132.562
Brooklyn3835.521
Charlotte3836.5149
Atlanta3737.50010
New York3242.43215
Washington3142.42515½
Indiana2549.33822
Detroit2054.27027
Orlando2054.27027

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6014.811
x-Memphis5123.6899
Golden State4826.64912
Utah4529.60815
Dallas4529.60815
Denver4331.58117
Minnesota4332.57317½
L.A. Clippers3639.48024½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½
New Orleans3143.41929
San Antonio3044.40530
Portland2746.37032½
Sacramento2648.35134
Oklahoma City2152.28838½
Houston1955.25741

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95

New York 111, Miami 103

Houston 125, Portland 106

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you