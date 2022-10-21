All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Antonio
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88
L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97
Friday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.