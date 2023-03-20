All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5120.718
Philadelphia4822.686
x-Boston4923.681
Cleveland4528.6167
New York4230.583
Brooklyn3932.54912
Miami3934.53413
Atlanta3536.49316
Toronto3537.48616½
Chicago3337.47117½
Washington3239.45119
Indiana3239.45119
Orlando2943.40322½
Charlotte2250.30629½
Detroit1656.22235½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Denver4824.667
Memphis4327.6144
Sacramento4327.6144
Phoenix3833.535
L.A. Clippers3834.52810
Dallas3635.50711½
Golden State3636.50012
Oklahoma City3536.49312½
Minnesota3537.48613
Utah3436.48613
L.A. Lakers3537.48613
New Orleans3437.47913½
Portland3140.43716½
San Antonio1952.26828½
Houston1853.25429½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Chicago 113, Miami 99

Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Memphis 133, Golden State 119

Utah 118, Boston 117

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

