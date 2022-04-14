All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Miami5329.646
y-Boston5131.6222
y-Milwaukee5131.6222
x-Philadelphia5131.6222
x-Toronto4834.5855
x-Chicago4636.5617
x-Brooklyn4438.5379
Cleveland4438.5379
Atlanta4339.52410
Charlotte4339.52410
New York3745.45116
Washington3547.42718
Indiana2557.30528
Detroit2359.28030
Orlando2260.26831

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6418.780
y-Memphis5626.6838
x-Golden State5329.64611
x-Dallas5230.63412
y-Utah4933.59815
x-Denver4834.58516
x-Minnesota4636.56118
L.A. Clippers4240.51222
New Orleans3646.43928
San Antonio3448.41530
L.A. Lakers3349.40231
Sacramento3052.36634
Portland2755.32937
Oklahoma City2458.29340
Houston2062.24444

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

