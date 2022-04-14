All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|2
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|2
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|2
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|5
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|7
|x-Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|9
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|9
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|16
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|28
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|30
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|18
|.780
|—
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|8
|x-Golden State
|53
|29
|.646
|11
|x-Dallas
|52
|30
|.634
|12
|y-Utah
|49
|33
|.598
|15
|x-Denver
|48
|34
|.585
|16
|x-Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|18
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22
|New Orleans
|36
|46
|.439
|28
|San Antonio
|34
|48
|.415
|30
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|49
|.402
|31
|Sacramento
|30
|52
|.366
|34
|Portland
|27
|55
|.329
|37
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|40
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|44
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Saturday's Games
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
