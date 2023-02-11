All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston4016.714
Milwaukee3917.6961
Philadelphia3619.655
Cleveland3722.627
Brooklyn3323.5897
Miami3225.561
New York3127.53410
Atlanta2928.50911½
Washington2629.47313½
Chicago2630.46414
Toronto2631.45614½
Indiana2533.43116
Orlando2334.40417½
Detroit1542.26325½
Charlotte1543.25926

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver3918.684
Memphis3421.6184
Sacramento3124.5647
Dallas3126.5448
Phoenix3127.534
L.A. Clippers3128.5259
New Orleans2928.50910
Golden State2827.50910
Minnesota3029.50810
Oklahoma City2728.49111
Utah2830.48311½
Portland2729.48211½
L.A. Lakers2531.44613½
San Antonio1443.24625
Houston1343.23225½

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 108

Phoenix 117, Indiana 104

Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Utah 122, Toronto 116

Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

Miami 97, Houston 95

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

Denver 119, Charlotte 105

Washington 127, Indiana 113

Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106

Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT

New York 126, Utah 120

Cleveland 97, Chicago 89

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Boston, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you