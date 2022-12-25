All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston2310.697
Milwaukee2210.688½
Cleveland2212.647
Brooklyn2112.6362
Philadelphia2012.625
New York1816.529
Atlanta1716.5156
Indiana1716.5156
Miami1617.4857
Toronto1518.4558
Chicago1418.438
Washington1321.38210½
Orlando1321.38210½
Charlotte924.27314
Detroit827.22916

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver2011.645
Memphis2011.645
New Orleans2012.625½
Phoenix1914.5762
L.A. Clippers1915.559
Sacramento1714.5483
Utah1916.5433
Dallas1716.5154
Portland1716.5154
Minnesota1617.4855
Golden State1518.4556
Oklahoma City1419.4247
L.A. Lakers1319.406
San Antonio1022.31310½
Houston923.28111½

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 112

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

