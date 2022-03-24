All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|.625
|1½
|Philadelphia
|45
|27
|.625
|1½
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|1½
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|4½
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|5½
|Toronto
|40
|32
|.556
|6½
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|Charlotte
|37
|36
|.507
|10
|Atlanta
|36
|37
|.493
|11
|New York
|31
|42
|.425
|16
|Washington
|30
|41
|.423
|16
|Indiana
|25
|48
|.342
|22
|Detroit
|20
|53
|.274
|27
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|59
|14
|.808
|—
|Memphis
|50
|23
|.685
|9
|Golden State
|48
|25
|.658
|11
|Utah
|45
|28
|.616
|14
|Dallas
|45
|28
|.616
|14
|Denver
|43
|30
|.589
|16
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|17½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|28½
|San Antonio
|29
|44
|.397
|30
|Portland
|27
|45
|.375
|31½
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|33½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|38
|Houston
|18
|55
|.247
|41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101
New York 121, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 110, Indiana 109
Boston 125, Utah 97
Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120
Golden State 118, Miami 104
Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102
Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116
Dallas 110, Houston 91
San Antonio 133, Portland 96
Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
