All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Miami4726.644
Milwaukee4527.625
Philadelphia4527.625
Boston4628.622
Chicago4230.583
Cleveland4131.569
Toronto4032.556
Brooklyn3835.5219
Charlotte3736.50710
Atlanta3637.49311
New York3142.42516
Washington3041.42316
Indiana2548.34222
Detroit2053.27427
Orlando2054.27027½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5914.808
Memphis5023.6859
Golden State4825.65811
Utah4528.61614
Dallas4528.61614
Denver4330.58916
Minnesota4232.56817½
L.A. Clippers3638.48623½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528
New Orleans3042.41728½
San Antonio2944.39730
Portland2745.37531½
Sacramento2648.35133½
Oklahoma City2152.28838
Houston1855.24741

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101

New York 121, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109

Boston 125, Utah 97

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120

Golden State 118, Miami 104

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116

Dallas 110, Houston 91

San Antonio 133, Portland 96

Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

