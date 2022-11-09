All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Milwaukee91.900
Cleveland82.8001
Boston73.7002
Atlanta73.7002
Toronto65.545
Chicago66.5004
New York55.5004
Indiana55.5004
Washington56.455
Philadelphia56.455
Brooklyn47.364
Miami47.364
Charlotte38.273
Detroit38.273
Orlando39.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Utah93.750
Phoenix73.7001
Portland73.7001
Denver73.7001
Memphis74.636
Dallas64.6002
L.A. Clippers65.545
New Orleans55.5003
San Antonio56.455
Minnesota56.455
Oklahoma City46.4004
Golden State47.364
Sacramento36.333
L.A. Lakers28.2006
Houston29.182

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

