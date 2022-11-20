All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston133.813
Milwaukee114.733
Atlanta106.6253
Cleveland106.6253
Indiana96.600
Washington107.588
Toronto98.529
Philadelphia88.5005
Brooklyn89.471
New York89.471
Miami710.412
Chicago610.3757
Orlando512.294
Charlotte414.22210
Detroit315.16711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Utah126.667
Phoenix106.6251
Portland106.6251
Denver106.6251
Sacramento96.600
Memphis107.588
L.A. Clippers107.588
New Orleans97.5632
Dallas97.5632
Minnesota88.5003
Golden State89.471
Oklahoma City79.4384
L.A. Lakers510.333
San Antonio612.3336
Houston314.176

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Utah 118, Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 116, New York 95

Washington 106, Charlotte 102

Sacramento 137, Detroit 129

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Golden State 127, Houston 120

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Denver 98, Dallas 97

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you