All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Miami3821.644
Chicago3821.644
Philadelphia3523.603
Cleveland3523.603
Milwaukee3624.600
Boston3426.567
Toronto3225.5615
Brooklyn3128.5257
Atlanta2830.483
Charlotte2931.483
Washington2731.46610½
New York2534.42413
Indiana2040.33318½
Detroit1345.22424½
Orlando1347.21725½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Phoenix4810.828
Golden State4217.712
Memphis4119.6838
Utah3622.62112
Dallas3524.59313½
Denver3325.56915
Minnesota3128.52517½
L.A. Clippers3031.49219½
L.A. Lakers2731.46621
Portland2534.42423½
San Antonio2336.39025½
New Orleans2336.39025½
Sacramento2238.36727
Oklahoma City1840.31030
Houston1543.25933

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

