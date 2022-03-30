All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Miami4928.636
Milwaukee4728.6271
Philadelphia4629.6132
Boston4730.6102
Chicago4432.579
Toronto4432.579
Cleveland4234.553
Brooklyn4036.526
Charlotte4037.5199
Atlanta3937.513
New York3443.44215
Washington3343.43415½
Indiana2552.32524
Detroit2056.26328½
Orlando2057.26029

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6114.813
x-Memphis5323.697
Golden State4828.63213½
Dallas4829.62314
Denver4631.59716
Utah4531.59216½
Minnesota4334.55819
L.A. Clippers3739.48724½
New Orleans3243.42729
San Antonio3144.41330
L.A. Lakers3144.41330
Portland2748.36034
Sacramento2749.35534½
Oklahoma City2254.28939½
Houston2056.26341½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 107, Washington 94

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116

Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Miami 106, Boston 98

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

