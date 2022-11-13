All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Boston
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Indiana
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Brooklyn
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Miami
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|New York
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Orlando
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Charlotte
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|Detroit
|3
|11
|.214
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Phoenix
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Denver
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Dallas
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|New Orleans
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Oklahoma City
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|San Antonio
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Sacramento
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Golden State
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|Houston
|2
|11
|.154
|7
Saturday's Games
Brooklyn 110, L.A. Clippers 95
Washington 121, Utah 112
Boston 117, Detroit 108
Indiana 118, Toronto 104
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
Dallas 117, Portland 112
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 145, New York 135
Washington 102, Memphis 92
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Memphis at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Utah, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Denver, 10 p.m.
