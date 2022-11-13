All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Milwaukee102.833
Boston103.769½
Atlanta85.615
Cleveland85.615
Washington86.5713
Philadelphia77.5004
Indiana66.5004
Toronto77.5004
Chicago67.462
Brooklyn67.462
Miami67.462
New York67.462
Orlando49.308
Charlotte311.2148
Detroit311.2148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Portland94.692
Phoenix84.667½
Utah105.667
Denver84.667½
Memphis95.643½
Dallas75.583
New Orleans76.5382
L.A. Clippers76.5382
Oklahoma City67.4623
San Antonio67.4623
Sacramento56.4553
Minnesota68.429
Golden State57.417
L.A. Lakers210.167
Houston211.1547

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 110, L.A. Clippers 95

Washington 121, Utah 112

Boston 117, Detroit 108

Indiana 118, Toronto 104

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109

Miami 132, Charlotte 115

Dallas 117, Portland 112

New Orleans 119, Houston 106

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 145, New York 135

Washington 102, Memphis 92

Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Utah, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Denver, 10 p.m.

