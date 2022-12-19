All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Milwaukee228.733
Boston229.710½
Cleveland2111.6562
Brooklyn1912.613
Philadelphia1712.586
New York1713.5675
Miami1615.516
Atlanta1615.516
Indiana1516.484
Toronto1318.419
Chicago1118.37910½
Washington1120.35511½
Orlando1121.34412
Detroit824.25015
Charlotte723.23315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis1910.655
Denver1811.6211
Phoenix1912.6131
New Orleans1812.600
Sacramento1612.571
L.A. Clippers1814.563
Portland1714.5483
Minnesota1615.5164
Utah1716.5154
Dallas1516.4845
Golden State1516.4845
L.A. Lakers1317.433
Oklahoma City1318.4197
San Antonio1020.333
Houston921.30010½

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

