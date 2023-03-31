All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5522.714
x-Boston5324.6882
x-Philadelphia5026.658
x-Cleveland4829.6237
New York4433.57111
Brooklyn4135.53913½
Miami4037.51915
Atlanta3838.50016½
Toronto3838.50016½
Chicago3640.47418½
Washington3442.44720½
Indiana3344.42922
Orlando3244.42122½
Charlotte2651.33829
Detroit1660.21138½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Denver5125.671
y-Memphis4828.6323
x-Sacramento4630.6055
Phoenix4135.53910
L.A. Clippers4136.53210½
Golden State4037.51911½
New Orleans3938.50612½
Minnesota3938.50612½
L.A. Lakers3838.50013
Oklahoma City3839.49413½
Dallas3740.48114½
Utah3640.47415
Portland3244.42119
San Antonio1957.25032
Houston1859.23433½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Boston 140, Milwaukee 99

New Orleans 107, Denver 88

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you