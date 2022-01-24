All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Miami3017.638
Brooklyn2917.630½
Chicago2817.6221
Milwaukee3019.6121
Cleveland2919.604
Philadelphia2719.587
Charlotte2621.5534
Boston2424.500
Toronto2222.500
Washington2324.4897
New York2325.479
Atlanta2125.457
Indiana1730.36213
Detroit1135.23918½
Orlando939.18821½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Phoenix369.800
Golden State3413.7233
Memphis3217.6536
Utah3017.6387
Dallas2720.57410
Denver2421.53312
Minnesota2323.50013½
L.A. Lakers2324.48914
L.A. Clippers2325.47914½
Portland2026.43516½
New Orleans1728.37819
Sacramento1830.37519½
San Antonio1730.36220
Oklahoma City1432.30422½
Houston1433.29823

Sunday's Games

New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Boston 116, Washington 87

Portland 114, Toronto 105

Orlando 114, Chicago 95

Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109

Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91

Dallas 104, Memphis 91

Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125

Denver 117, Detroit 111

Golden State 94, Utah 92

Monday's Games

Cleveland 95, New York 93

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

