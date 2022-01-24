All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|½
|Chicago
|28
|17
|.622
|1
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1½
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|Charlotte
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Boston
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|6½
|Washington
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|New York
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Indiana
|17
|30
|.362
|13
|Detroit
|11
|35
|.239
|18½
|Orlando
|9
|39
|.188
|21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|36
|9
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|34
|13
|.723
|3
|Memphis
|32
|17
|.653
|6
|Utah
|30
|17
|.638
|7
|Dallas
|27
|20
|.574
|10
|Denver
|24
|21
|.533
|12
|Minnesota
|23
|23
|.500
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|24
|.489
|14
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|25
|.479
|14½
|Portland
|20
|26
|.435
|16½
|New Orleans
|17
|28
|.378
|19
|Sacramento
|18
|30
|.375
|19½
|San Antonio
|17
|30
|.362
|20
|Oklahoma City
|14
|32
|.304
|22½
|Houston
|14
|33
|.298
|23
Sunday's Games
New York 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Boston 116, Washington 87
Portland 114, Toronto 105
Orlando 114, Chicago 95
Miami 113, L.A. Lakers 107
Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 109
Atlanta 113, Charlotte 91
Dallas 104, Memphis 91
Minnesota 136, Brooklyn 125
Denver 117, Detroit 111
Golden State 94, Utah 92
Monday's Games
Cleveland 95, New York 93
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.