All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|20
|.714
|—
|Boston
|49
|22
|.690
|1½
|Philadelphia
|47
|22
|.681
|2½
|Cleveland
|45
|28
|.616
|6½
|New York
|42
|30
|.583
|9
|Brooklyn
|39
|31
|.557
|11
|Miami
|38
|33
|.535
|12½
|Atlanta
|35
|35
|.500
|15
|Toronto
|34
|36
|.486
|16
|Chicago
|32
|37
|.464
|17½
|Washington
|32
|38
|.457
|18
|Indiana
|32
|38
|.457
|18
|Orlando
|29
|42
|.408
|21½
|Charlotte
|22
|50
|.306
|29
|Detroit
|16
|55
|.225
|34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Memphis
|42
|27
|.609
|4
|Sacramento
|42
|27
|.609
|4
|Phoenix
|38
|32
|.543
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|34
|.521
|10
|Dallas
|36
|35
|.507
|11
|Golden State
|36
|35
|.507
|11
|Minnesota
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|Oklahoma City
|34
|36
|.486
|12½
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|37
|.479
|13
|Utah
|33
|36
|.478
|13
|New Orleans
|33
|37
|.471
|13½
|Portland
|31
|39
|.443
|15½
|Houston
|18
|52
|.257
|28½
|San Antonio
|18
|52
|.257
|28½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82
Atlanta 127, Golden State 119
Cleveland 117, Washington 94
Houston 114, New Orleans 112
Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT
Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT
Boston 126, Portland 112
Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110
Saturday's Games
New York 116, Denver 110
Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
