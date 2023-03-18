All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5020.714
Boston4922.690
Philadelphia4722.681
Cleveland4528.616
New York4230.5839
Brooklyn3931.55711
Miami3833.53512½
Atlanta3535.50015
Toronto3436.48616
Chicago3237.46417½
Washington3238.45718
Indiana3238.45718
Orlando2942.40821½
Charlotte2250.30629
Detroit1655.22534½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Denver4724.662
Memphis4227.6094
Sacramento4227.6094
Phoenix3832.543
L.A. Clippers3734.52110
Dallas3635.50711
Golden State3635.50711
Minnesota3536.49312
Oklahoma City3436.48612½
L.A. Lakers3437.47913
Utah3336.47813
New Orleans3337.47113½
Portland3139.44315½
Houston1852.25728½
San Antonio1852.25728½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

