EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Milwaukee601.000
Cleveland51.8331
Boston42.6672
Atlanta43.571
New York33.5003
Charlotte34.429
Toronto43.571
Washington34.429
Philadelphia44.5003
Chicago34.429
Indiana35.3754
Miami25.286
Detroit26.2505
Brooklyn25.286
Orlando16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Portland51.833
Phoenix51.833
San Antonio52.714½
Utah62.750
New Orleans42.6671
Memphis43.571
Minnesota43.571
Denver43.571
Oklahoma City33.5002
Dallas33.5002
Golden State34.429
L.A. Clippers34.429
Sacramento24.3333
L.A. Lakers15.1674
Houston17.1255

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91

Boston 112, Washington 94

Cleveland 121, New York 108

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Toronto 139, Atlanta 109

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

Utah 121, Memphis 105

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

