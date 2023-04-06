All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|58
|22
|.725
|—
|y-Boston
|55
|25
|.688
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|28
|.650
|6
|x-Cleveland
|51
|30
|.630
|7½
|x-New York
|47
|33
|.588
|11
|Brooklyn
|44
|36
|.550
|14
|Miami
|43
|37
|.538
|15
|Atlanta
|41
|39
|.513
|17
|Toronto
|40
|40
|.500
|18
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|20
|Indiana
|34
|46
|.425
|24
|Orlando
|34
|46
|.425
|24
|Washington
|34
|46
|.425
|24
|Charlotte
|26
|54
|.325
|32
|Detroit
|16
|64
|.200
|42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Denver
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|y-Memphis
|50
|30
|.625
|2½
|y-Sacramento
|48
|32
|.600
|4½
|x-Phoenix
|44
|35
|.557
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|38
|.525
|10½
|Golden State
|42
|38
|.525
|10½
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|39
|.513
|11½
|New Orleans
|41
|39
|.513
|11½
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|42
|.475
|14½
|Dallas
|38
|42
|.475
|14½
|Utah
|36
|43
|.456
|16
|Portland
|33
|47
|.413
|19½
|San Antonio
|21
|59
|.263
|31½
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108
New York 138, Indiana 129
Milwaukee 105, Chicago 92
Boston 97, Toronto 93
Atlanta 134, Washington 116
New Orleans 138, Memphis 131, OT
Dallas 123, Sacramento 119
L.A. Clippers 125, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 118, Orlando 94
Miami 129, Philadelphia 101
San Antonio 129, Portland 127
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
