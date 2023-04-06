All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee5822.725
y-Boston5525.6883
x-Philadelphia5228.6506
x-Cleveland5130.630
x-New York4733.58811
Brooklyn4436.55014
Miami4337.53815
Atlanta4139.51317
Toronto4040.50018
Chicago3842.47520
Indiana3446.42524
Orlando3446.42524
Washington3446.42524
Charlotte2654.32532
Detroit1664.20042

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Denver5227.658
y-Memphis5030.625
y-Sacramento4832.600
x-Phoenix4435.5578
L.A. Clippers4238.52510½
Golden State4238.52510½
L.A. Lakers4139.51311½
New Orleans4139.51311½
Minnesota4040.50012½
Oklahoma City3842.47514½
Dallas3842.47514½
Utah3643.45616
Portland3347.41319½
San Antonio2159.26331½
Houston2060.25032½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108

New York 138, Indiana 129

Milwaukee 105, Chicago 92

Boston 97, Toronto 93

Atlanta 134, Washington 116

New Orleans 138, Memphis 131, OT

Dallas 123, Sacramento 119

L.A. Clippers 125, L.A. Lakers 118

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 118, Orlando 94

Miami 129, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129, Portland 127

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

