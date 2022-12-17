All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston228.733
Milwaukee208.7141
Cleveland1911.6333
Brooklyn1812.6004
Philadelphia1612.5715
New York1613.552
Miami1615.516
Atlanta1515.5007
Indiana1515.5007
Toronto1316.448
Chicago1117.39310
Washington1119.36711
Orlando1020.33312
Detroit823.25814½
Charlotte722.24114½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis199.679
New Orleans1810.6431
Denver1711.6072
Phoenix1712.586
Sacramento1612.5713
L.A. Clippers1814.5633
Portland1613.552
Utah1714.548
Dallas1514.517
Minnesota1415.483
Golden State1416.4676
L.A. Lakers1216.4297
Oklahoma City1118.379
Houston919.32110
San Antonio920.31010½

Friday's Games

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

New York 114, Chicago 91

Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 130, Portland 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

Orlando 117, Boston 109

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

