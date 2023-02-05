All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston3716.698
Milwaukee3617.6791
Philadelphia3417.6672
Brooklyn3220.615
Cleveland3222.593
Miami2925.537
New York2826.519
Atlanta2727.50010½
Chicago2527.48111½
Indiana2529.46312½
Washington2428.46212½
Toronto2430.44413½
Orlando2232.40715½
Charlotte1540.27323
Detroit1440.25923½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver3716.698
Memphis3220.615
Sacramento2922.5697
L.A. Clippers3026.536
Phoenix2926.5279
Dallas2826.519
Golden State2726.50910
Minnesota2827.50910
Utah2727.50010½
New Orleans2727.50010½
Portland2627.49111
Oklahoma City2527.48111½
L.A. Lakers2529.46312½
San Antonio1439.26423
Houston1340.24524

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126

Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

L.A. Clippers 134, New York 128, OT

Chicago 129, Portland 121

Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

Milwaukee 123, Miami 115

Golden State 119, Dallas 113

Denver 128, Atlanta 108

Sunday's Games

Orlando 119, Charlotte 113

Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

