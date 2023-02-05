All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|17
|.679
|1
|Philadelphia
|34
|17
|.667
|2
|Brooklyn
|32
|20
|.615
|4½
|Cleveland
|32
|22
|.593
|5½
|Miami
|29
|25
|.537
|8½
|New York
|28
|26
|.519
|9½
|Atlanta
|27
|27
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|11½
|Indiana
|25
|29
|.463
|12½
|Washington
|24
|28
|.462
|12½
|Toronto
|24
|30
|.444
|13½
|Orlando
|22
|32
|.407
|15½
|Charlotte
|15
|40
|.273
|23
|Detroit
|14
|40
|.259
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Memphis
|32
|20
|.615
|4½
|Sacramento
|29
|22
|.569
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|26
|.536
|8½
|Phoenix
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|Dallas
|28
|26
|.519
|9½
|Golden State
|27
|26
|.509
|10
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|.509
|10
|Utah
|27
|27
|.500
|10½
|New Orleans
|27
|27
|.500
|10½
|Portland
|26
|27
|.491
|11
|Oklahoma City
|25
|27
|.481
|11½
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|29
|.463
|12½
|San Antonio
|14
|39
|.264
|23
|Houston
|13
|40
|.245
|24
Saturday's Games
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126
Brooklyn 125, Washington 123
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
L.A. Clippers 134, New York 128, OT
Chicago 129, Portland 121
Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
Sunday's Games
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113
Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.