All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|2
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|31
|.613
|3½
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|5
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|8
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|17
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|27½
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|30
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|17
|.788
|—
|y-Memphis
|55
|25
|.688
|8
|x-Golden State
|51
|29
|.638
|12
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|12½
|x-Utah
|48
|32
|.600
|15
|Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|15½
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|17½
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23
|New Orleans
|36
|44
|.450
|27
|San Antonio
|34
|46
|.425
|29
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|49
|.388
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|36½
|Oklahoma City
|24
|56
|.300
|39
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|43½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 128, Orlando 101
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114
Milwaukee 127, Boston 121
New Orleans 127, Portland 94
Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121
Denver 122, Memphis 109
Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112
Friday's Games
New York 114, Washington 92
Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101
Toronto 117, Houston 115
Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107
Charlotte 133, Chicago 117
Miami 113, Atlanta 109
Dallas 128, Portland 78
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
