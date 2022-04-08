All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Miami5328.654
y-Milwaukee5130.6302
x-Boston5031.6173
x-Philadelphia4931.613
x-Toronto4833.5935
x-Chicago4536.5568
Brooklyn4338.53110
Cleveland4338.53110
Atlanta4239.51911
Charlotte4239.51911
New York3645.44417
Washington3546.43218
Indiana2555.31327½
Detroit2358.28430
Orlando2160.25932

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6317.788
y-Memphis5525.6888
x-Golden State5129.63812
x-Dallas5130.63012½
x-Utah4832.60015
Denver4833.59315½
Minnesota4635.56817½
L.A. Clippers4040.50023
New Orleans3644.45027
San Antonio3446.42529
L.A. Lakers3149.38832
Sacramento2951.36334
Portland2754.33336½
Oklahoma City2456.30039
Houston2061.24743½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 128, Orlando 101

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121

New Orleans 127, Portland 94

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121

Denver 122, Memphis 109

Golden State 128, L.A. Lakers 112

Friday's Games

New York 114, Washington 92

Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101

Toronto 117, Houston 115

Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107

Charlotte 133, Chicago 117

Miami 113, Atlanta 109

Dallas 128, Portland 78

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

