All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|4
|.733
|1½
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Indiana
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Brooklyn
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Miami
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Orlando
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|Charlotte
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
|Detroit
|3
|14
|.176
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Utah
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Memphis
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Phoenix
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Denver
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Sacramento
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|New Orleans
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Golden State
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|San Antonio
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Houston
|3
|13
|.188
|7½
Thursday's Games
Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112
Brooklyn 109, Portland 107
L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91
Friday's Games
Washington 107, Miami 106, OT
Philadelphia 110, Milwaukee 102
Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 110
Orlando 108, Chicago 107
Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122, 2OT
Boston 117, New Orleans 109
Indiana 99, Houston 91
Dallas 127, Denver 99
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
Golden State 111, New York 101
L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
