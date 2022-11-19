All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston133.813
Milwaukee114.733
Atlanta96.600
Cleveland96.600
Indiana86.5714
Washington97.5634
Toronto97.5634
Philadelphia87.533
New York88.5005
Brooklyn79.4386
Miami79.4386
Chicago610.3757
Orlando511.3138
Charlotte413.235
Detroit314.17610½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Portland105.667
Utah116.647
Memphis106.625½
Phoenix96.6001
Dallas96.6001
Denver96.6001
Sacramento86.571
New Orleans97.563
L.A. Clippers97.563
Minnesota78.4673
Golden State79.438
Oklahoma City79.438
San Antonio610.375
L.A. Lakers410.286
Houston313.188

Thursday's Games

Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Brooklyn 109, Portland 107

L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91

Friday's Games

Washington 107, Miami 106, OT

Philadelphia 110, Milwaukee 102

Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 110

Orlando 108, Chicago 107

Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122, 2OT

Boston 117, New Orleans 109

Indiana 99, Houston 91

Dallas 127, Denver 99

Utah 134, Phoenix 133

Golden State 111, New York 101

L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

