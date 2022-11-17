All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston123.800
Milwaukee113.786½
Atlanta96.6003
Cleveland86.571
Toronto97.563
Indiana76.5384
Washington87.5334
New York87.5334
Philadelphia77.500
Miami78.4675
Chicago69.4006
Brooklyn69.4006
Orlando411.2678
Charlotte412.250
Detroit312.2009

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Portland104.714
Phoenix95.6431
Denver95.6431
Utah106.6251
New Orleans96.600
Memphis96.600
Dallas86.5712
Sacramento76.538
L.A. Clippers87.533
Minnesota78.467
Oklahoma City78.467
Golden State69.400
San Antonio69.400
L.A. Lakers310.231
Houston312.200

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans 113, Memphis 102

Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

New York 118, Utah 111

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Boston 126, Atlanta 101

Toronto 112, Miami 104

Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98

New Orleans 124, Chicago 110

Houston 101, Dallas 92

New York 106, Denver 103

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

