All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Brooklyn
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Orlando
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Charlotte
|4
|12
|.250
|8½
|Detroit
|3
|12
|.200
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Phoenix
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Denver
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Utah
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|New Orleans
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Dallas
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Sacramento
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Golden State
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|San Antonio
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Houston
|3
|12
|.200
|7½
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101
New York 118, Utah 111
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Boston 126, Atlanta 101
Toronto 112, Miami 104
Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98
New Orleans 124, Chicago 110
Houston 101, Dallas 92
New York 106, Denver 103
Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
