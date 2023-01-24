All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Philadelphia
|30
|16
|.652
|4
|Milwaukee
|30
|17
|.638
|4½
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|5
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|6
|Miami
|26
|22
|.542
|9
|New York
|25
|23
|.521
|10
|Atlanta
|24
|24
|.500
|11
|Indiana
|23
|25
|.479
|12
|Chicago
|22
|24
|.478
|12
|Toronto
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|Washington
|20
|26
|.435
|14
|Orlando
|18
|29
|.383
|16½
|Charlotte
|13
|35
|.271
|22
|Detroit
|12
|37
|.245
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Memphis
|31
|16
|.660
|2
|Sacramento
|27
|19
|.587
|5½
|New Orleans
|26
|21
|.553
|7
|Dallas
|25
|23
|.521
|8½
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|24
|.510
|9
|Phoenix
|24
|24
|.500
|9½
|Utah
|25
|25
|.500
|9½
|Minnesota
|24
|25
|.490
|10
|Golden State
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Oklahoma City
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Portland
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|San Antonio
|14
|33
|.298
|19
|Houston
|11
|36
|.234
|22
Monday's Games
Orlando 113, Boston 98
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.