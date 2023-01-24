All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston3513.729
Philadelphia3016.6524
Milwaukee3017.638
Brooklyn2917.6305
Cleveland2919.6046
Miami2622.5429
New York2523.52110
Atlanta2424.50011
Indiana2325.47912
Chicago2224.47812
Toronto2127.43814
Washington2026.43514
Orlando1829.38316½
Charlotte1335.27122
Detroit1237.24523½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver3314.702
Memphis3116.6602
Sacramento2719.587
New Orleans2621.5537
Dallas2523.521
L.A. Clippers2524.5109
Phoenix2424.500
Utah2525.500
Minnesota2425.49010
Golden State2324.48910
Oklahoma City2324.48910
L.A. Lakers2225.46811
Portland2225.46811
San Antonio1433.29819
Houston1136.23422

Monday's Games

Orlando 113, Boston 98

Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.

