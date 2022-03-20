All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
y-Miami4724.662
Philadelphia4326.6233
Milwaukee4427.6203
Boston4428.611
Chicago4129.586
Cleveland4130.5776
Toronto3931.557
Brooklyn3734.52110
Charlotte3635.50711
Atlanta3536.49312
Washington3040.42916½
New York3041.42317
Indiana2547.34722½
Detroit1952.26828
Orlando1953.26428½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5814.806
Memphis4923.6819
Golden State4723.67110
Utah4526.63412½
Dallas4328.60614½
Minnesota4230.58316
Denver4230.58316
L.A. Clippers3637.49322½
New Orleans3041.42327½
L.A. Lakers3041.42327½
San Antonio2744.38030½
Portland2644.37131
Sacramento2548.34233½
Oklahoma City2051.28237½
Houston1754.23940½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Sunday's Games

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston 124, Denver 104

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you