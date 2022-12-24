All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Boston2310.697
Milwaukee2210.688½
Cleveland2212.647
Brooklyn2112.6362
Philadelphia1912.6133
New York1815.5455
Atlanta1716.5156
Indiana1716.5156
Miami1617.4857
Toronto1518.4558
Chicago1418.438
Washington1321.38210½
Orlando1321.38210½
Charlotte824.25014½
Detroit827.22916

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Denver2011.645
Memphis1911.633½
New Orleans2012.625½
Phoenix1913.594
L.A. Clippers1915.559
Sacramento1714.5483
Utah1916.5433
Dallas1716.5154
Portland1716.5154
Minnesota1617.4855
Golden State1518.4556
Oklahoma City1419.4247
L.A. Lakers1318.4197
San Antonio1022.31310½
Houston923.28111½

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

Chicago 118, New York 117

Indiana 111, Miami 108

Dallas 112, Houston 106

New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Denver 120, Portland 107

Washington 125, Sacramento 111

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you