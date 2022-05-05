All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Monday, May 2

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Tuesday, May 3

Boston 109, Milwaukee 86, series tied 1-1

Memphis 106, Golden State 101, series tied 1-1

Wednesday, May 4

Miami 119, Philadelphia 103, Miami leads series 2-0

Phoenix 129, Dallas 109, Phoenix leads series 2-0

Friday, May 6

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

x-Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.

x-Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m./10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

x-Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

Friday, May 13

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD

Sunday, May 15

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

