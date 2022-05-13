All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Monday, May 2

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Tuesday, May 3

Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Wednesday, May 4

Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Saturday, May 7

Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Sunday, May 8

Dallas 111, Phoenix 101,

Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Monday, May 9

Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Golden State 101, Memphis 98

Tuesday, May 10

Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Wednesday, May 11

Milwaukee 110, Boston 107, Milwaukee leads series 3-2

Memphis 134, Golden State 95, Golden State leads series 3-2.

Thursday, May 12

Miami 99, Philadelphia 90, Miami wins series 4-2

Dallas 113, Phoenix 86, series tied 3-3

Friday, May 13

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

x-Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m. p.m.

Monday, May 16

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

