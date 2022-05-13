All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Sunday, May 1
Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Golden State 117, Memphis 116
|Monday, May 2
Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
|Tuesday, May 3
Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Memphis 106, Golden State 101
|Wednesday, May 4
Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
|Friday, May 6
Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
|Saturday, May 7
Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Golden State 142, Memphis 112
|Sunday, May 8
Dallas 111, Phoenix 101,
Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
|Monday, May 9
Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Golden State 101, Memphis 98
|Tuesday, May 10
Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
|Wednesday, May 11
Milwaukee 110, Boston 107, Milwaukee leads series 3-2
Memphis 134, Golden State 95, Golden State leads series 3-2.
|Thursday, May 12
Miami 99, Philadelphia 90, Miami wins series 4-2
Dallas 113, Phoenix 86, series tied 3-3
|Friday, May 13
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 15
x-Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m. p.m.
|Monday, May 16
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
