All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101, Philadelphia leads series 1 - 0
Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24
x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Tuesday, April 25
x-Atlanta at Boston, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Minnesota at Denver, TBA
Wednesday, April 26
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-New York at Cleveland, TBA
x-Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Thursday, April 27
x-Boston at Atlanta, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Denver at Minnesota, TBA
Friday, April 28
x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Cleveland at New York, TBA
x-Sacramento at Golden State, TBA
x-Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Saturday, April 29
x-Atlanta at Boston, TBA
x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Minnesota at Denver, TBA
Sunday, April 30
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-New York at Cleveland, TBA
x-Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
