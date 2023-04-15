All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101, Philadelphia leads series 1 - 0

Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 24

x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA

Milwaukee at Miami, TBA

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA

Tuesday, April 25

x-Atlanta at Boston, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Minnesota at Denver, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-New York at Cleveland, TBA

x-Golden State at Sacramento, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA

Thursday, April 27

x-Boston at Atlanta, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Denver at Minnesota, TBA

Friday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA

x-Cleveland at New York, TBA

x-Sacramento at Golden State, TBA

x-Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA

Saturday, April 29

x-Atlanta at Boston, TBA

x-Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Minnesota at Denver, TBA

Sunday, April 30

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-New York at Cleveland, TBA

x-Golden State at Sacramento, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

