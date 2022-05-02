All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Sunday, May 1
Milwaukee 101, Boston 89, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Golden State 117, Memphis 116, Golden State leads series 1-0
|Monday, May 2
Miami 106, Philadelphia 92, Miami leads series 1-0
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 3
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 4
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m
|Friday, May 6
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 7
Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 8
Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
|Monday, May 9
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 10
x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
|Wednesday, May 11
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
|Thursday, May 12
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD
|Friday, May 13
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD
|Sunday, May 15
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
