NBA Daily Playoff Glance
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Monday, May 1
Philadelphia 119, Boston 115
Denver 97, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, May 2
New York 111, Miami 105
L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112
Wednesday, May 3
Boston 121, Philadelphia 87
Thursday, May 4
Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100
Friday, May 5
Boston 114, Philadelphia 102
Phoenix 121, Denver 114
Saturday, May 6
Miami 105, New York 86, Miami leads series 2 — 1
L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97, L.A. Lakers leads series 2 — 1
Sunday, May 7
Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT, series tied 2 — 2
Phoenix 129, Denver 124, series tied 2 — 2
Monday, May 8
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
x-Denver at Phoenix, TBA
Friday, May 12
x-New York at Miami, TBA
x-Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Sunday, May 14
x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
x-Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Monday, May 15
x-Miami at New York, TBA
