NBA Daily Playoff Glance

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Monday, May 1

Philadelphia 119, Boston 115

Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, May 2

New York 111, Miami 105

L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112

Wednesday, May 3

Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Thursday, May 4

Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100

Friday, May 5

Boston 114, Philadelphia 102

Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Saturday, May 6

Miami 105, New York 86, Miami leads series 2 — 1

L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97, L.A. Lakers leads series 2 — 1

Sunday, May 7

Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT, series tied 2 — 2

Phoenix 129, Denver 124, series tied 2 — 2

Monday, May 8

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

x-Denver at Phoenix, TBA

Friday, May 12

x-New York at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA

Sunday, May 14

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA

x-Phoenix at Denver, TBA

Monday, May 15

x-Miami at New York, TBA

