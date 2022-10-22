All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Boston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|3-0
|W-3
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1-1
|W-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1-1
|L-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1-2
|L-2
|1-0
|0-2
|1-2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|0-3
|L-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|0-3
|L-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Portland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|L-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|L-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|2-1
|W-2
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|Sacramento
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|0-1
|L-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Houston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
Friday's Games
New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112
Washington 102, Chicago 100
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
Boston 111, Miami 104
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
New York 130, Detroit 106
Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105
Memphis 129, Houston 122
Utah 132, Minnesota 126, OT
Denver 128, Golden State 123
Portland 113, Phoenix 111, OT
Saturday's Games
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
Boston 126, Orlando 120
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
