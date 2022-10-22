All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta201.000½2-0W-22-00-01-0
Boston301.0003-0W-31-02-03-0
Washington201.000½2-0W-21-01-02-0
Milwaukee101.00011-0W-10-01-01-0
Brooklyn11.5001-1W-11-10-01-0
New York11.5001-1W-11-00-11-0
Toronto11.5001-1L-11-00-11-1
Detroit12.33321-2L-21-00-21-2
Chicago11.5001-1L-10-01-11-1
Charlotte11.5001-1L-10-11-00-0
Cleveland01.00020-1L-10-00-10-1
Indiana12.33321-2W-11-20-01-1
Philadelphia03.00030-3L-30-20-10-2
Orlando03.00030-3L-30-10-20-3
Miami02.0000-2L-20-20-00-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah201.0002-0W-21-01-02-0
Memphis201.0002-0W-21-01-01-0
Portland201.0002-0W-21-01-02-0
New Orleans201.0002-0W-20-02-00-0
L.A. Clippers101.000½1-0W-10-01-01-0
Denver11.50011-1W-10-01-11-1
Golden State11.50011-1L-11-10-01-1
Minnesota11.50011-1L-11-10-01-1
Phoenix11.50011-1L-11-00-11-1
San Antonio21.667½2-1W-20-12-00-0
Dallas01.0000-1L-10-00-10-1
Oklahoma City01.0000-1L-10-00-10-1
Sacramento01.0000-1L-10-10-00-1
Houston02.00020-2L-20-10-10-1
L.A. Lakers02.00020-2L-20-10-10-2

Friday's Games

New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112

Washington 102, Chicago 100

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

Boston 111, Miami 104

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98

New York 130, Detroit 106

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

Memphis 129, Houston 122

Utah 132, Minnesota 126, OT

Denver 128, Golden State 123

Portland 113, Phoenix 111, OT

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Indiana 124, Detroit 115

Boston 126, Orlando 120

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

