All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2510.7145-5W-314-511-515-8
Milwaukee2211.66725-5L-314-38-811-7
Brooklyn2212.6479-1W-912-510-717-6
Cleveland2213.62936-4L-216-46-915-7
Philadelphia2013.60648-2L-114-56-814-9
New York1817.51476-4L-48-1010-712-9
Indiana1817.51475-5W-110-78-1013-8
Miami1717.5006-4W-110-87-98-11
Atlanta1717.5004-6L-111-66-1113-13
Toronto1519.4413-7L-110-75-1211-13
Chicago1419.424105-5L-17-87-1112-9
Washington1421.400113-7W-29-75-148-13
Orlando1322.371128-2L-19-104-127-16
Charlotte926.257162-8L-24-115-154-17
Detroit828.22217½1-9L-64-134-153-17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2211.6678-2W-512-310-818-7
New Orleans2112.63616-4W-314-47-814-8
Memphis2013.60626-4L-213-37-109-10
L.A. Clippers2115.5837-3W-211-710-811-11
Phoenix2015.57134-6W-114-56-1017-10
Dallas1916.54346-4W-414-55-1113-6
Sacramento1715.5314-6L-29-78-86-7
Portland1816.5295-5W-18-610-1013-11
Utah1917.5285-5L-112-57-1215-10
Golden State1718.48664-6W-214-23-1610-8
Minnesota1618.4714-6L-39-87-109-12
Oklahoma City1519.4414-6W-110-85-119-12
L.A. Lakers1420.4124-6W-18-86-127-13
San Antonio1123.32411½5-5L-16-125-115-19
Houston1024.29412½3-7L-16-104-145-17

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT

Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Houston 133, Chicago 118

New Orleans 113, Indiana 93

San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110

Washington 116, Philadelphia 111

Boston 126, Houston 102

L.A. Clippers 124, Toronto 113

Indiana 129, Atlanta 114

Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114

Phoenix 125, Memphis 108

Dallas 126, New York 121, OT

Denver 113, Sacramento 106

Golden State 110, Charlotte 105

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you