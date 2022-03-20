All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4724.6627-3W-226-921-1530-13
Philadelphia4326.62337-3W-220-1523-1126-16
Milwaukee4427.62038-2L-124-1220-1526-18
Boston4328.60648-2W-224-1219-1630-16
Chicago4129.5862-8L-325-1016-1926-17
Cleveland4130.57765-5W-223-1218-1824-19
Toronto3931.5576-4L-117-1622-1523-19
Brooklyn3734.521105-5W-115-1922-1526-18
Charlotte3635.507116-4W-418-1718-1822-22
Atlanta3536.493126-4L-123-1412-2221-23
Washington3040.42916½3-7W-118-1812-2222-22
New York3041.423175-5L-115-2015-2115-26
Indiana2547.34722½4-6W-216-209-2711-34
Detroit1952.268284-6L-111-238-2915-29
Orlando1953.26428½4-6W-19-2610-2710-35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Phoenix5814.8068-2W-530-828-634-9
Memphis4923.68197-3W-124-1025-1332-14
Golden State4723.671104-6L-129-818-1528-16
Utah4526.63412½6-4W-326-1119-1529-15
Dallas4328.60614½7-3L-223-1220-1630-15
Denver4229.59215½6-4L-120-1322-1625-19
Minnesota4230.583169-1W-424-1218-1828-18
L.A. Clippers3637.49322½4-6L-320-1516-2221-25
New Orleans3041.42327½5-5W-216-2014-2120-23
L.A. Lakers3041.42327½3-7L-120-1710-2416-27
San Antonio2744.38030½3-7L-114-2313-2117-24
Portland2644.371311-9L-417-189-2611-30
Sacramento2548.34233½2-8L-316-239-2517-29
Oklahoma City2051.28237½1-9L-99-2611-2514-31
Houston1754.23940½2-8L-510-257-299-36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Sunday's Games

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you