All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|26-9
|21-15
|30-13
|Philadelphia
|43
|26
|.623
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|20-15
|23-11
|26-16
|Milwaukee
|44
|27
|.620
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|24-12
|20-15
|26-18
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|4
|8-2
|W-2
|24-12
|19-16
|30-16
|Chicago
|41
|29
|.586
|5½
|2-8
|L-3
|25-10
|16-19
|26-17
|Cleveland
|41
|30
|.577
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|23-12
|18-18
|24-19
|Toronto
|39
|31
|.557
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-16
|22-15
|23-19
|Brooklyn
|37
|34
|.521
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|15-19
|22-15
|26-18
|Charlotte
|36
|35
|.507
|11
|6-4
|W-4
|18-17
|18-18
|22-22
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|23-14
|12-22
|21-23
|Washington
|30
|40
|.429
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-18
|12-22
|22-22
|New York
|30
|41
|.423
|17
|5-5
|L-1
|15-20
|15-21
|15-26
|Indiana
|25
|47
|.347
|22½
|4-6
|W-2
|16-20
|9-27
|11-34
|Detroit
|19
|52
|.268
|28
|4-6
|L-1
|11-23
|8-29
|15-29
|Orlando
|19
|53
|.264
|28½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-26
|10-27
|10-35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Phoenix
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|30-8
|28-6
|34-9
|Memphis
|49
|23
|.681
|9
|7-3
|W-1
|24-10
|25-13
|32-14
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|29-8
|18-15
|28-16
|Utah
|45
|26
|.634
|12½
|6-4
|W-3
|26-11
|19-15
|29-15
|Dallas
|43
|28
|.606
|14½
|7-3
|L-2
|23-12
|20-16
|30-15
|Denver
|42
|29
|.592
|15½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-13
|22-16
|25-19
|Minnesota
|42
|30
|.583
|16
|9-1
|W-4
|24-12
|18-18
|28-18
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|37
|.493
|22½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-15
|16-22
|21-25
|New Orleans
|30
|41
|.423
|27½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-20
|14-21
|20-23
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|41
|.423
|27½
|3-7
|L-1
|20-17
|10-24
|16-27
|San Antonio
|27
|44
|.380
|30½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-23
|13-21
|17-24
|Portland
|26
|44
|.371
|31
|1-9
|L-4
|17-18
|9-26
|11-30
|Sacramento
|25
|48
|.342
|33½
|2-8
|L-3
|16-23
|9-25
|17-29
|Oklahoma City
|20
|51
|.282
|37½
|1-9
|L-9
|9-26
|11-25
|14-31
|Houston
|17
|54
|.239
|40½
|2-8
|L-5
|10-25
|7-29
|9-36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129, Dallas 108
Cleveland 113, Detroit 109
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Sunday's Games
Indiana 129, Portland 98
Memphis 122, Houston 98
New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112
Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT
Utah 108, New York 93
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.