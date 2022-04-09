All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Miami
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|6-4
|W-6
|29-12
|24-16
|35-16
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|30
|.630
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|27-14
|24-16
|33-18
|x-Boston
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|28-13
|22-18
|33-19
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|31
|.617
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|27-14
|31-20
|x-Toronto
|48
|33
|.593
|5
|8-2
|W-3
|24-17
|24-16
|30-21
|x-Chicago
|45
|36
|.556
|8
|3-7
|L-4
|27-14
|18-22
|29-23
|Brooklyn
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|19-21
|24-17
|30-21
|Cleveland
|43
|38
|.531
|10
|2-8
|L-3
|24-16
|19-22
|26-25
|Atlanta
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|7-3
|L-1
|27-14
|15-25
|26-26
|Charlotte
|42
|39
|.519
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|21-19
|21-20
|26-25
|New York
|36
|45
|.444
|17
|6-4
|W-1
|16-24
|20-21
|21-30
|Washington
|35
|46
|.432
|18
|5-5
|L-2
|21-20
|14-26
|24-27
|Indiana
|25
|56
|.309
|28
|1-9
|L-9
|16-25
|9-31
|11-40
|Detroit
|23
|58
|.284
|30
|4-6
|L-2
|13-28
|10-30
|18-33
|Orlando
|21
|60
|.259
|32
|3-7
|L-1
|11-29
|10-31
|11-40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|64
|17
|.790
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|32-8
|32-9
|39-12
|y-Memphis
|56
|25
|.691
|8
|8-2
|W-1
|30-10
|26-15
|36-16
|x-Golden State
|51
|29
|.638
|12½
|4-6
|W-3
|31-10
|20-19
|31-19
|x-Dallas
|51
|30
|.630
|13
|8-2
|W-3
|28-12
|23-18
|35-16
|x-Utah
|48
|33
|.593
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|29-12
|19-21
|32-19
|Denver
|48
|33
|.593
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|23-17
|25-16
|29-22
|Minnesota
|46
|35
|.568
|18
|5-5
|W-1
|26-14
|20-21
|32-20
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|40
|.500
|23½
|4-6
|W-3
|23-16
|17-24
|24-26
|New Orleans
|36
|45
|.444
|28
|6-4
|L-1
|19-21
|17-24
|25-26
|San Antonio
|34
|46
|.425
|29½
|7-3
|L-1
|16-24
|18-22
|24-26
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|49
|.395
|32
|2-8
|W-1
|21-20
|11-29
|17-34
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34½
|4-6
|L-2
|16-25
|13-26
|19-31
|Portland
|27
|54
|.333
|37
|0-10
|L-10
|17-23
|10-31
|11-40
|Oklahoma City
|24
|57
|.296
|40
|4-6
|L-2
|12-29
|12-28
|17-34
|Houston
|20
|61
|.247
|44
|3-7
|L-6
|11-29
|9-32
|11-41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
New York 114, Washington 92
Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101
Toronto 117, Houston 115
Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107
Charlotte 133, Chicago 117
Miami 113, Atlanta 109
Dallas 128, Portland 78
Phoenix 111, Utah 105
L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
